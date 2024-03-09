35 injured as tractor turns turtle in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Atleast 35 people have sustained injuries as a tractor turned turtle at Kusumunda Ghat under Belghar police limits of Kandhamal district on Saturday.

Of which, 20 are injured and 15 others are stated to be critical.

Sources say, the tractor carrying more than 35 people was enroute Sikaki from Belghar, after the passengers attended the MahaShivaratri. On its way near the ghat, the driver of the tractor lost control over its wheels and turned turtle. Following which, some women were trapped under the tractor.

CRPF jawans and locals rescued the injured ones and admitted them to Tumudibandh Hospital via ambulance. Later the injred and severely injured have been shifted to Tumudibandha Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical aid.