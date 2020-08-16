food poisoning odisha
Representational Image

35 Ill After Attending Party In Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: 35 people have allegedly taken ill after attending a feast at Totapada village under Nilagiri tehsil in Balasore district on Saturday.

The attendees complained of food poisoning and were then taken to a nearby hospital in Nilagiri. According to reports, some of them have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

It is noteworthy that, the people complained of vomiting and stomach ache after consuming food at the wedding. All of them are however stable now said the attending doctor.

You might also like
State

Record Highest Rise In Covid Positives At 2924 In Odisha! Tally Rises To 60,050

State

Covid-19 Claims 10 More Lives In Odisha As Death Toll Rises To 343

State

Veteran Ollywood Editor Deben Mishra Passes Away

State

Minor Girl Dies As Wall Collapses Due To Heavy Rains In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7