Balasore: 35 people have allegedly taken ill after attending a feast at Totapada village under Nilagiri tehsil in Balasore district on Saturday.

The attendees complained of food poisoning and were then taken to a nearby hospital in Nilagiri. According to reports, some of them have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

It is noteworthy that, the people complained of vomiting and stomach ache after consuming food at the wedding. All of them are however stable now said the attending doctor.