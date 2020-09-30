covid positives in odisha
Image Credits: IANS

3443 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,19,119

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3443 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 2,19,119.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3443 cases have been reported today out of which 1426 are local cases while the rest 2017 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

New Positive Cases: 3443

In quarantine: 2017

Local contacts: 1426

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration, District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 100

2. Balasore: 152

3. Bargarh: 111

4. Bhadrak: 95

5. Balangir: 114

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 359

8. Deogarh: 13

9. Dhenkanal: 47

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 54

12. Jagatsinghpur: 78

13. Jajpur: 130

14. Jharsuguda: 77

15. Kalahandi: 76

16. Kandhamal: 103

17. Kendrapada: 101

18. Keonjhar: 97

19. Khurda: 601

20. Koraput: 52

21. Malkangiri: 29

22. Mayurbhanj: 141

23. Nawarangpur: 89

24. Nayagarh: 88

25. Nuapada: 87

26. Puri: 132

27. Rayagada: 29

28. Sambalpur: 131

29. Sonepur: 94

30. Sundargarh: 81

31. State Pool: 154

