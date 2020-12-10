covid tally odisha
343 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,22,642

Bhubaneswar: Almost 343 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,22,642.

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 32
2. Balasore: 17
3. Bargarh: 18
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 19

6. Cuttack: 21
7. Dhenkanal: 3
8. Ganjam: 8
9. Jagatsinghpur: 13
10. Jajpur: 8
11. Jharsuguda: 8
12. Kalahandi: 10
13. Kendrapada: 8
14. Keonjhar: 14
15. Khurda: 32
16. Koraput: 1
17. Malkangiri: 5
18. Mayurbhanj: 20
19. Nayagarh: 2
20. Nuapada: 12
21. Puri: 22
22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 15
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 41
26. State Pool: 7

