343 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,22,642

Bhubaneswar: Almost 343 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,22,642.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 32

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 18

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 19

6. Cuttack: 21

7. Dhenkanal: 3

8. Ganjam: 8

9. Jagatsinghpur: 13

10. Jajpur: 8

11. Jharsuguda: 8

12. Kalahandi: 10

13. Kendrapada: 8

14. Keonjhar: 14

15. Khurda: 32

16. Koraput: 1

17. Malkangiri: 5

18. Mayurbhanj: 20

19. Nayagarh: 2

20. Nuapada: 12

21. Puri: 22

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 15

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 41

26. State Pool: 7