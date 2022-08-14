34 thousand KISS students celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Bhubaneswar: Thirty thousand students Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), the largest tribal school of the world, participated in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign today under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

The students, dressed in the Tricolour, celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the KISS premises where they were joined by diplomats, sportspersons and distinguished personalities from different spheres.

The guests reminded of the struggle and dedication of freedom fighters. The dream of Mahatma Gandhi on tribal development was realized by Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KISS for the last 30 years. As a result, thousands of tribal students have access to mainstream education.