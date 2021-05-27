34 People Succumb To Covid In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs Toll Mounts To 2,618

Bhubaneswar: As many as 34 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The death toll rose to 2,618.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

The district-wise details are as follows:

1. A 60 years old female of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Thyroid.

2. A 29 years old male of Angul district.

3. A 70 years old male of Angul district.

4. A 50 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

5. A 56 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

6. A 65 years old male of Boudh district.

7. A 26 years old female of Boudh district.

8. A 50 years old female of Boudh district.

9. A 75 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from hypertension.

10. A 79 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

11. A 76 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

12. A 57 years old female of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

13. A 41 years old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14. A 29 years old male of Gajapati district.

15. A 47 years old female of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

16. A 45 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

17. A 30 years old female of Kalahandi district.

18. A 38 years old male of Kalahandi district.

19. A 65 years old female of Kalahandi district.

20. A 45 years old male of Kalahandi district.

21. A 54 years old female of Kendrapara district.

22. A 85 years old male of Kendrapara district.

23. A 62 years old female of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Cerebrovascular accident.

24. A 65 years old male of Nabarangapur district.

25. A 80 years old male of Nabarangapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

26. A 65 years old female of Nuapada district who was also suffering from hypertension.

27. A 45 years old female of Nuapada district.

28. A 60 years old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

29. A 40 years old female of Puri district.

30. A 54 years old female of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

31. A 72 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Cerebrovascular Accident & Bronchial Asthma.

32. A 58 years old male of Sundargarh district.

33. A 65 years old male of Sundargarh district.

34. A 55 years old female of Sundargarh district.