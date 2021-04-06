Sorada: In a sad incident, more than 34 people including women and children injured in Ganjam district of Odisha as a truck carrying people of a marriage party met an accident. Fifteen critical patients of the total injured persons have been shifted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur.

As per reports, the accident took place in Borada area under Badagada Police limits in the district. The truck turned turtle near a culvert.

About 40 people including women and children were returning to their house in Nuagan village under Goudagothat panchayat after attending a marriage feast in Jharana gan near Podamari.

Following the accident, the injured persons were rushed to Badagada Health Centre. However, as situation deteriorated, 15 of them were shifted to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur.