34 held in massive raid conducted by Police in Khandagiri

The raid aimed at eliminating the consumption of alcohol in public places. A fine of Rs. 17,000 was collected from the 34 people caught.

State
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
safe city drive

Bhubaneswar: In an active move to ensure public safety and maintain law and order, the Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar conducted massive raids last night under the ‘Safe City Drive’ initiative.

A team with members from Team 60 and Counter Terrorist Squad (CTS) of the Commissionerate Police raided several locations, mostly hotels that were not registered under the SARAI app. The raids took place in the areas under the Capital Thana, Kharvelnagar, Khandagiri.

Must Read

Drunk constable creates chaos at police station, threatens…

Massive fire breaks out at medicine godown in Bhubaneswar

Odisha: On-duty drunk Constables creates ruckus on police…

The primary aim of the raid under the Safe City drive initiative was to crack down on the consumption of alcohol in public places, which is prohibited by law. A total of 34 people were caught consuming alcohol in Public. A fine of Rs. 17,000 was collected from the people.

The DCP of Bhubaneswar mentioned about the importance of continuous checking and blocking measures in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

You might also like
State

Half burnt bodies of missing minors found in Kalahandi

State

Tortured by son & daughter-in-law, retired teacher lodges police complaint in…

State

STF seizes brown sugar worth crores in Khurda; 1 arrested

State

Dacoit gang involved in attack on IPS Sagarika Nath’s parents arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans