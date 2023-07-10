34 held in massive raid conducted by Police in Khandagiri

Bhubaneswar: In an active move to ensure public safety and maintain law and order, the Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar conducted massive raids last night under the ‘Safe City Drive’ initiative.

A team with members from Team 60 and Counter Terrorist Squad (CTS) of the Commissionerate Police raided several locations, mostly hotels that were not registered under the SARAI app. The raids took place in the areas under the Capital Thana, Kharvelnagar, Khandagiri.

The primary aim of the raid under the Safe City drive initiative was to crack down on the consumption of alcohol in public places, which is prohibited by law. A total of 34 people were caught consuming alcohol in Public. A fine of Rs. 17,000 was collected from the people.

The DCP of Bhubaneswar mentioned about the importance of continuous checking and blocking measures in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.