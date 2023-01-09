34 arrested for vandalizing pub in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekharpur Police today arrested 34 persons for vandalizing a pub in the Patia area of Bhubaneswar on Saturday night.

Police arrested the accused persons from the Gopalpur area of Cuttack based on the complaint filed by the owner of the Embassy Club & Sky Lounge, said sources adding that most of the arrested persons are jail returnees.

One Sanjiv Swain went to the pub at around 12 AM on Saturday and asked the security guards for an entry. However, as it was too late, the security guards did not allow him to enter.

Irate over the security guards’ denial of entry into the pub, Sanjiv had a heated argument with them. The matter became so serious that the pub officials sought police help.

A team of cops from Chandrasekharpur Police Station soon reached the pub and detained Sanjiv and some employees of the pub for interrogation.

After he was released from the police station, Sanjiv again went to the pub along with the arrested persons and vandalize the properties of the pub.

