339 more residents of Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID-19, 5 die of the virus

bhubaneswar covid cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 339 more residents living in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area have tested positive for COVID-19 while five more people have succumbed to the virus.

According to the data shared by the BMC, the 339 total positive cases include 291 local contact cases and 48 quarantine cases.

The city civic body also informed that 340 patients also recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery tally in BMC area to 88028.

While the death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 445 with the death of five more COVID patients, the active cases in Odisha’s capital now stand at 1311 following the detection of 339 new cases.

Here are the detailed reports:

covid-19 bhubaneswar

