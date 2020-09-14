Covid recoveries
Representational image

3382 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recoveries tally reach 122024

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 3382 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

Of the fresh recoveries in the state, Khordha district recorded as many as 503 recoveries, highest recoveries in the state today.

The other recoveries include 344 from Cuttack, 262 from Bargarh, 177 from Jajapur, 175 from Mayurbhanj, 167 from Bhadrak, 156 from Baleswar,146 from Dhenkanal, 112 from Puri, 102 from Jagatsinghpur, 95 from Rayagada, 94 from Ganjam, 94 from Sambalpur, 91 from Anugul, 90 from Nayagarh, 90 from Sonepur, 80 from Balangir, 70 from Nabarangpur, 70 from Sundargarh, 68 from Jharsuguda, 64 from Kendrapara, 64 from Koraput, 51 from Keonjhar, 45 from Kandhamal, 40 from Nuapada, 39 from Kalahandi, 29 from Gajapati, 27 from Boudh, 25 from Malkangiri, 12 from Deogarh.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 122024, Health Dept tweeted.

Related News

Odisha: SCAF meeting held through digital platform

Odisha Legislative Assembly Monsoon session from September…

Bhubaneswar reports 351 new Covid-19 positives in last 24…

Ganjam: Deputy Ranger suspended for negligence in shifting…

 

You might also like
State

Eminent Odia writer Nadia Bihari Mohanty passes away

State

Odisha: SCAF meeting held through digital platform

State

Odisha Legislative Assembly Monsoon session from September 29

State

Bhubaneswar reports 351 new Covid-19 positives in last 24 hours, Tally rises to 16591

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7