Bhubaneswar: Another 3382 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

Of the fresh recoveries in the state, Khordha district recorded as many as 503 recoveries, highest recoveries in the state today.

The other recoveries include 344 from Cuttack, 262 from Bargarh, 177 from Jajapur, 175 from Mayurbhanj, 167 from Bhadrak, 156 from Baleswar,146 from Dhenkanal, 112 from Puri, 102 from Jagatsinghpur, 95 from Rayagada, 94 from Ganjam, 94 from Sambalpur, 91 from Anugul, 90 from Nayagarh, 90 from Sonepur, 80 from Balangir, 70 from Nabarangpur, 70 from Sundargarh, 68 from Jharsuguda, 64 from Kendrapara, 64 from Koraput, 51 from Keonjhar, 45 from Kandhamal, 40 from Nuapada, 39 from Kalahandi, 29 from Gajapati, 27 from Boudh, 25 from Malkangiri, 12 from Deogarh.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 122024, Health Dept tweeted.

Another 3382 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 14.09.2020 503 from Khordha

344 from Cuttack

262 from Bargarh

177 from Jajapur

175 from Mayurbhanj

167 from Bhadrak

156 from Baleswar

146 from Dhenkanal

112 from Puri

102 from Jagatsinghpur

95 from Rayagada — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) September 14, 2020