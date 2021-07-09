3341 Covid-19 patients recover in last 24 hours in Odisha, tally reaches 9,06,519

Bhubaneswar: As many as 3,341 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged as on July 9, 2021 said the Health and Family Welfare (H & FW) Department of Odisha.

According to H & FW Department of Odisha, out of the 3341 Covid recovered patients, maximum recoveries are from Khordha, Cuttack and Balasore districts.

While Khordha recorded 478 recoveries, 440 recoveries are from Cuttack and 397 from Balasore. The other recoveries include 210 from Jajpur, 181 from Puri, 178 from Kendrapara, 177 from Jagatsinghpur, 176 from Bhadrak, 143 from Mayurbhanj, 107 from Nayagarh, 98 from Malkangiri, 94 from Angul, 94 from Keonjhar, 67 from Sundargarh, 57 from Dhenkanal, 57 from Rayagada, 52 from Koraput, 42 from Boudh, 29 from Bargarh, 26 from Sambalpur, 26 from Sonepur, 25 from Kandhamal, 21 from Balangir, 21 from Nabarangpur, 12 from Jharsuguda, 11 from Kalahandi, 9 from Gajapati, 9 from Ganjam, 7 from Nuapada, 5 from Deogarh, and 92 from State Pool.

With today’s development the total recovered cases in Odisha stand at 9,06,519.