3326 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 2.3 Lakh
Bhubaneswar: With 3326 new cases from all 30 districts, the COVID-19 tally in Odisha touched 2,32,713 on Sunday
Among them, 1945 are quarantine and 1381 local contact cases.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
New Positives Cases: 3326
In quarantine: 1945
Local contacts: 1381
Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration, the district wise cases is as follows:
1. Angul: 119
2. Balasore: 122
3. Bargarh: 94
4. Bhadrak: 36
5. Balangir: 103
6. Boudh: 54
7. Cuttack: 268
8. Deogarh: 21
9. Dhenkanal: 85
10. Gajapati: 22
11. Ganjam: 57
12. Jagatsinghpur: 80
13. Jajpur: 148
14. Jharsuguda: 107
15. Kalahandi: 77
16. Kandhamal: 60
17. Kendrapada: 103
18. Keonjhar: 101
19. Khurda: 638
20. Koraput: 45
21. Malkangiri: 19
22. Mayurbhanj: 131
23. Nawarangpur: 61
24. Nayagarh: 61
25. Nuapada: 147
26. Puri: 140
27. Rayagada: 53
28. Sambalpur: 107
29. Sonepur: 25
30. Sundargarh: 93
31. State Pool: 149
New Recovery: 4066
Cumulative Tested: 3440835
Positive: 232713