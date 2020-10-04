3326 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 2.3 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: With 3326 new cases from all 30 districts, the COVID-19 tally in Odisha touched 2,32,713 on Sunday

Among them, 1945 are quarantine and 1381 local contact cases.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration, the district wise cases is as follows:

1. Angul: 119

2. Balasore: 122

3. Bargarh: 94

4. Bhadrak: 36

5. Balangir: 103

6. Boudh: 54

7. Cuttack: 268

8. Deogarh: 21

9. Dhenkanal: 85

10. Gajapati: 22

11. Ganjam: 57

12. Jagatsinghpur: 80

13. Jajpur: 148

14. Jharsuguda: 107

15. Kalahandi: 77

16. Kandhamal: 60

17. Kendrapada: 103

18. Keonjhar: 101

19. Khurda: 638

20. Koraput: 45

21. Malkangiri: 19

22. Mayurbhanj: 131

23. Nawarangpur: 61

24. Nayagarh: 61

25. Nuapada: 147

26. Puri: 140

27. Rayagada: 53

28. Sambalpur: 107

29. Sonepur: 25

30. Sundargarh: 93

31. State Pool: 149

New Recovery: 4066

Cumulative Tested: 3440835

Positive: 232713