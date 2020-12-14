odisha covid tally
Image Credits: Economic Times

332 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,24,089

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 332 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Monday. The tally rose to 3,24,089.

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 35
2. Balasore: 11
3. Bargarh: 15
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 10

6. Cuttack: 27
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Gajapati: 2
10. Ganjam: 8
11. Jagatsinghpur: 7
12. Jajpur: 9
13. Jharsuguda: 11
14. Kalahandi: 7
15. Kendrapada: 8
16. Keonjhar: 10
17. Khurda: 29
18. Koraput: 3
19. Mayurbhanj: 22
20. Nawarangpur: 3
21. Nayagarh: 2
22. Nuapada: 11

23. Puri: 21
24. Rayagada: 3
25. Sambalpur: 11
26. Sonepur: 1
27. Sundargarh: 51
28. State Pool: 7

