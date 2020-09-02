Covid recovery
3303 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 3303 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals across Odisha on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 650 Covid-19 patients have recovered from Cuttack district, highest in the state. today.

Other recoveries include 493 persons from Khordha, 213 from Jajapur, 209 from Ganjam, 185 from Rayagada, 172 from Sambalpur, 149 from Koraput, 128 from Puri, 125 from Nayagarh, 104 from Mayurbhanj, 90 from Keonjhar, 87 from Sundargarh, 80 from Anugul, 79 from Balasore, 76 from Malkangiri, 55 from Kandhamal, 49 from Bhadrak, 49 from Jagatsinghpur, 47 from Bolangir, 37 from Gajapati, 35 from Bargarh, 35 from Nuapada, 34 from Nabarangpur, 32 from Dhenkanal, 30 from Kendrapara, 25 from Sonepur, 14 from Kalahandi, 13 from Jharsuguda and 8 from Deogarh.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 84073, the Health Dept tweeted.

 

