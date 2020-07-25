Bhubaneswar: Barpali Police seized a huge quantity of cough syrup and arrested four persons in Odisha’s Bargarh district on Saturday, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Chudamani Seth, Mitrabhanu Meher, Prakash Seth and Kandu Seth. Police have seized two four wheelers from the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Barapali and seized around 3300 bottles of cough syrup. The accused person has been selling cough syrup to local youths, who allegedly misuse it as a form of intoxicant.

Police have registered a case against the accused in this connection. They are investigating as to how they got hold of such a huge quantity of cough syrups, officials added.