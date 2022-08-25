33 Ton Coke Seized In Ganjam Of Odisha, 7 Detained

Khalikote: Based on intelligence input regarding storage and transportation of illegal stolen Hard Coke a raid has been conducted by Special Task Force (STF).

The STF conducted raids at Sanaghati under Khalikote Police Station jurisdiction in Ganjam District with the help of Ganjam district Police.

During raid, Hard coke more than 33 tons, two Trucks, One JCB and other incriminating materials were seized and seven accused persons have been detained.

The following people have been detained:

Saroj Sahoo S/O Late Ganesh Sahoo of vill: Gurjhatia, PS: Gurjhatia, Cuttack, Balia Nayak @ Sridhar S/O Gopal Krushna Nayak of village: Kanakar, PS: Khalikote, Ganjam, Hari Singh S/O Babulal Vill/PS: Bedmakud, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Israil Wasir Mohammed Ullah S/O Washir Ahammed of Vill/PS: Gokul Society, More Vasti, Titli, Dist Ltitli, Maharashtra, Rama Lohar S/o-Appaso Lohar of Vill/POSubashnagar, PS-Miraj, Dist-Sangali, Maharashtra, Shivam Sharma S/o-Ramadayal Sharma of vill-Jaidpur, PS-Magulsarai, Dist-Bidisa, Madhya Pradesh Uttam Behera S/o- Bipin Behera of Vill-Hindula, PS-Purusattampur, Dist-Ganjam were apprehended.

In this connection a case was registered at Khalikote Police Station. Investigation is underway.