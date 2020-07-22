Berhampur: Another 33 prisoners and 10 staff of Berhampur Circle Jail in Odisha’s Ganjam district have been tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Wednesday.

According to reports, swab samples of as many as 50 prisoners and 92 staff of the jail were collected on Sunday. However, samples of 43 persons including 10 jail staff turned out positive for COVID-19.

The infected prisoners have been kept under isolation in the jail campus while the staffs have been asked to remain under home quarantine.

Prior to that, as many as 20 prisoners and two staff of the jail were tested positive for Covid-19 on June 6 .

Alarmed over the developments, the jail administration has decided to get the remaining staff for the viral infection at the earliest.