33 Covid Positives Succumb In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 2,651

By WCE 2
Bhubaneswar: As many as 33 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The death toll rose to 2,651.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

The district-wise details are as follows:  

1. A 22 years old male of Angul district.

2. A 58 years old female of Angul district.

3. A 26 years old female of Angul district.

4. A 73 years old male of Angul district.

5. A 80 years old male of Angul district.

6. A 48 years old female of Boudh district.

7. A 37 years old female of Boudh district.

8. A 26 years old male of Boudh district.

9. A 46 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

10. A 83 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypothyroidsim.

11. A 56 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12. A 47 years old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

13. A 38 years old male of Gajapati district.

14. A 58 years old male of Gajapati district.

15. A 55 years old female of Jharsuguda district.

16. A 32 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

17. A 83 years old male of Kalahandi district.

18. A 44 years old female of Kalahandi district.

19. A 55 years old male of Kalahandi district.

20. A 66 years old male of Keonjhar district.

21. A 52 years old male of Keonjhar district.

22. A 64 years old male of Keonjhar district.

23. A 65 years old female of Kendrapada district.

24. A 72 years old male of Kendrapara district.

25. A 28 years old female of Koraput district.

26. A 45 years old male of Koraput district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

27. A 55 years old male of Nabarangapur district.

28. A 50 years old female of Rayagada district.

29. A 55 years old male of Rayagada district.

30. A 50 years old male of Sundargarh district.

31. A 48 years old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Renal Failure.

32. A 58 years old female of Sundargarh district.

33. A 38 years old female of Sundargarh district.

