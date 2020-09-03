3278 Covid Patients Recover In Odisha In The Last 24 hrs, Recovery Tally Reaches 87,351
Bhubaneswar: The number of Covid recovered cases reached 87,351 as 3278 more patients recovered from the disease and were being discharged on Thursday
Of the recovered cases maximum 511 were reported from Khurda followed by 368 from Ganjam and 230 from Cuttack according to Health and Family Welfare department.
District wise recovery list is as follows:
511 from Khordha
368 from Ganjam
230 from Cuttack
195 from Jajapur
187 from Rayagada
185 from Bargarh
124 from Baleswar
122 from Puri
121 from Nayagarh
117 from Malkangiri
117 from Mayurbhanj
107 from Koraput
104 from Sundargarh
98 from Bhadrak
89 from Jharsuguda
88 from Kandhamal
77 from Jagatsinghpur
69 from Keonjhar
67 from Sambalpur
66 from Dhenkanal
47 from Nabarangpur
43 from Gajapati
35 from Kendrapara
25 from Nuapada
24 from Bolangir
24 from Kalahandi
23 from Sonepur
8 from Boudh
5 from Deogarh
2 from Anugul
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 87,351.