3278 Covid Patients Recover In Odisha In The Last 24 hrs, Recovery Tally Reaches 87,351

Bhubaneswar: The number of Covid recovered cases reached 87,351 as 3278 more patients recovered from the disease and were being discharged on Thursday

Of the recovered cases maximum 511 were reported from Khurda followed by 368 from Ganjam and 230 from Cuttack according to Health and Family Welfare department.

District wise recovery list is as follows:

511 from Khordha

368 from Ganjam

230 from Cuttack

195 from Jajapur

187 from Rayagada

185 from Bargarh

124 from Baleswar

122 from Puri

121 from Nayagarh

117 from Malkangiri

117 from Mayurbhanj

107 from Koraput

104 from Sundargarh

98 from Bhadrak

89 from Jharsuguda

88 from Kandhamal

77 from Jagatsinghpur

69 from Keonjhar

67 from Sambalpur

66 from Dhenkanal

47 from Nabarangpur

43 from Gajapati

35 from Kendrapara

25 from Nuapada

24 from Bolangir

24 from Kalahandi

23 from Sonepur

8 from Boudh

5 from Deogarh

2 from Anugul

