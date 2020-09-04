covid positives in odisha
Image Credits: Deccan Herald

3267 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Khurda Tops Tally With 859 Cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 3267 new COVID19 positives cases in last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government today. 

According to the I& PR department, out the total 3267 COVID19 positives, 1961 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 1306 are local contacts.

The tally in Odisha reached 1,16,678 Lakh cases.

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 60

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 120

4. Bhadrak: 138

5. Balangir: 43

6. Boudh: 44

7. Cuttack: 384

8. Deogarh: 23

9. Dhenkanal: 18

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 97

12. Jagatsinghpur: 66

13. Jajpur: 23

14. Jharsuguda: 37

15. Kalahandi: 37

16. Kandhamal: 27

17. Kendrapada: 51

18. Keonjhar: 107

19. Khurda: 859

20. Koraput: 83

21. Malkangiri: 17

22. Mayurbhanj: 134

23. Nawarangpur: 85

24. Nayagarh: 70

25. Nuapada: 40

26. Puri: 235

27. Rayagada: 169

28. Sambalpur: 80

29. Sonepur: 66

30. Sundargarh: 127

You might also like
State

BJD MLA Of Basudevpur Tests Covid Positive

State

Get Rs. 99,000 Under LIC Jeevan Shanti Policy As Pension Every Month, Know How

State

1 Killed, 2 Injured As Heavy Truck Rams Into Roadside Vegetable Market In Jajpur

State

Bhubaneswar-Surat Direct Flight Services To Resume From Sept 9

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7