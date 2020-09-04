3267 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Khurda Tops Tally With 859 Cases
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 3267 new COVID19 positives cases in last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government today.
According to the I& PR department, out the total 3267 COVID19 positives, 1961 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 1306 are local contacts.
The tally in Odisha reached 1,16,678 Lakh cases.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 60
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 120
4. Bhadrak: 138
5. Balangir: 43
6. Boudh: 44
7. Cuttack: 384
8. Deogarh: 23
9. Dhenkanal: 18
10. Gajapati: 18
11. Ganjam: 97
12. Jagatsinghpur: 66
13. Jajpur: 23
14. Jharsuguda: 37
15. Kalahandi: 37
16. Kandhamal: 27
17. Kendrapada: 51
18. Keonjhar: 107
19. Khurda: 859
20. Koraput: 83
21. Malkangiri: 17
22. Mayurbhanj: 134
23. Nawarangpur: 85
24. Nayagarh: 70
25. Nuapada: 40
26. Puri: 235
27. Rayagada: 169
28. Sambalpur: 80
29. Sonepur: 66
30. Sundargarh: 127