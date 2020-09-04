Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 3267 new COVID19 positives cases in last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government today.

According to the I& PR department, out the total 3267 COVID19 positives, 1961 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 1306 are local contacts.

The tally in Odisha reached 1,16,678 Lakh cases.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 60

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 120

4. Bhadrak: 138

5. Balangir: 43

6. Boudh: 44

7. Cuttack: 384

8. Deogarh: 23

9. Dhenkanal: 18

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 97

12. Jagatsinghpur: 66

13. Jajpur: 23

14. Jharsuguda: 37

15. Kalahandi: 37

16. Kandhamal: 27

17. Kendrapada: 51

18. Keonjhar: 107

19. Khurda: 859

20. Koraput: 83

21. Malkangiri: 17

22. Mayurbhanj: 134

23. Nawarangpur: 85

24. Nayagarh: 70

25. Nuapada: 40

26. Puri: 235

27. Rayagada: 169

28. Sambalpur: 80

29. Sonepur: 66

30. Sundargarh: 127