3258 more Covid patients recovered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3258 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Tuesday.
The department in its Twitter handle said that the total recovered cases of the State now stand at 897362 with the recovery of 3258 Covid patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
- 627 from Khurda
- 543 from Cuttack
- 271 from Balasore
- 255 from Jajapur
- 194 from Mayurbhanj
- 171 from Puri
- 167 from Bhadrak
- 135 from Jagatsinghpur
- 131 from Nayagarh
- 74 from Malkangiri
- 73 from Anugul
- 71 from Dhenkanal
- 64 from Koraput
- 54 from Kendrapara
- 49 from Nabarangpur
- 49 from Rayagada
- 34 from Sundergarh
- 28 from Boudh
- 23 from Sambalpur
- 22 from Ganjam
- 19 from Bargarh
- 18 from Keonjhar
- 17 from Gajapati
- 17 from Kandhamal
- 15 from Kalahandi
- 14 from Sonepur
- 10 from Balangir
- 8 from Nuapada
- 7 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Deogarh
- 95 from State Pool