325 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, Tally Rises To 17,620

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 325 new  Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar in Odisha in last 24 hours,  informed  Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.

Out of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 101 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 224 positives have been detected from locals contact cases, the BMC said.

The civic body also stated that as many as 420 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured today.

With this, the tally of coronavirus positives in Bhubaneswar has reached to 17,620, of which 67 persons have lost their lives and a total of 13,114 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered.

The active cases in Bhubaneswar now stands at 4426.

” Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance, ” the  BMC tweeted.

