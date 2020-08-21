324 more persons diagnosed with COVID19 in Bhubaneswar today; here are the details

Bhubaneswar: A total of 324 more persons have been diagnosed with COVID19 positive under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the BMC, out of the 324 people who tested positive for coronavirus, 173 are quarantine cases while 151 are local contacts.

With the fresh 324 cases, the total active cases in the BMC area rose to 2618.

Here is the complete list:

Likewise, 108 persons have recovered from the deadly virus till now while 33 have died due to COVID-19.