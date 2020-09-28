Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3235 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 2,12,609.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3922 cases have been reported today out of which 1320 are local cases while the rest 1915 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

New Positive Cases: 3235

In quarantine: 1915

Local contacts: 1320

Further details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Distict Administration.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 179

2. Balasore: 100

3. Bargarh: 137

4. Bhadrak: 67

5. Balangir: 101

6. Boudh: 42

7. Cuttack: 318

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 69

10. Gajapati: 31

11. Ganjam: 28

12. Jagatsinghpur: 86

13. Jajpur: 110

14. Jharsuguda: 71

15. Kalahandi: 42

16. Kandhamal: 62

17. Kendrapada: 103

18. Keonjhar: 86

19. Khurda: 506

20. Koraput: 59

21. Malkangiri: 21

22. Mayurbhanj: 118

23. Nawrangpur: 124

24. Nayagarh: 43

25. Nuapada: 106

26. Puri: 79

27. Rayagada: 101

28. Sambalpur: 120

29. Sonepur: 65

30. Sundargarh: 101

31. State Pool: 148

Total Positives: 212609