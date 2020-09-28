3235 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2.1 Lakh
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3235 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 2,12,609.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3922 cases have been reported today out of which 1320 are local cases while the rest 1915 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
New Positive Cases: 3235
In quarantine: 1915
Local contacts: 1320
Further details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Distict Administration.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 179
2. Balasore: 100
3. Bargarh: 137
4. Bhadrak: 67
5. Balangir: 101
6. Boudh: 42
7. Cuttack: 318
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 69
10. Gajapati: 31
11. Ganjam: 28
12. Jagatsinghpur: 86
13. Jajpur: 110
14. Jharsuguda: 71
15. Kalahandi: 42
16. Kandhamal: 62
17. Kendrapada: 103
18. Keonjhar: 86
19. Khurda: 506
20. Koraput: 59
21. Malkangiri: 21
22. Mayurbhanj: 118
23. Nawrangpur: 124
24. Nayagarh: 43
25. Nuapada: 106
26. Puri: 79
27. Rayagada: 101
28. Sambalpur: 120
29. Sonepur: 65
30. Sundargarh: 101
31. State Pool: 148
Total Positives: 212609