Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 3219 new COVID19 positives cases in last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government today.

According to the I& PR department, out the total 3219 COVID19 positives, 1931 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 1288 are local contacts.

The tally in Odisha 1,09,780 Lakh cases.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 66

2. Balasore: 194

3. Bargarh: 185

4. Bhadrak: 87

5. Balangir: 10

6. Boudh: 36

7. Cuttack: 400

8. Dhenkanal: 37

9. Gajapati: 27

10. Ganjam: 169

11. Jagatsinghpur: 60

12. Jajpur: 117

13. Jharsuguda: 60

14. Kalahandi: 37

15. Kandhamal: 32

16. Kendrapada: 57

17. Keonjhar: 102

18. Khurda: 731

19. Koraput: 90

20. Malkangiri: 13

21. Mayurbhanj: 137

22. Nawarangpur: 55

23. Nayagarh: 62

24. Nuapada: 49

25. Puri: 217

26. Rayagada: 25

27. Sambalpur: 78

28. Sonepur: 26

29. Sundargarh: 60