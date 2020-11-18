Koraput: In a major crackdown, Odisha police have seized 321kg worth more than 30 lakh from Koraput district and have arrested two persons in this connection.

Sources said, Machkund police have intercepted a truck during a raid at Guneipadar chhak in Koraput, During the search they recovered cannabis from the truck.

The cannabis was being smuggled from Jalaput area to Chhatisgarh in a truck.

Later, the police seized a truck, a mobile and arrested two persons.

Further investigation is underway.