321 Kg Ganja Seized In Odisha’s Koraput, 2 Arrested

By WCE 1

Koraput: In a major crackdown, Odisha police have seized 321kg worth more than 30 lakh from Koraput district and have arrested two persons in this connection.

Sources said, Machkund police have intercepted a truck during a raid at Guneipadar chhak in Koraput, During the search they recovered cannabis from the truck.

The cannabis was being smuggled from Jalaput area to Chhatisgarh in a truck.

Later, the police seized a truck, a mobile and arrested two persons.

Further investigation is underway.

