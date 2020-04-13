Paralakhemundi: At least 32 persons were arrested on Monday in Paralakhemundi in Odisha’s Gajapati district. Despite awareness and warning these people were caught openly flouting lock down norms that has been imposed to do away with Coronavirus pandemic.

Special team of Paralakhemundi arrested 32 people who were wandering openly on the road without any essential work. Police have seized 14 bikes from them.

As per sources, Gajapati Police have requested district administration to keep these people in quarantine for 14 days starting from today.

Acting on a directive by Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma, a team led by Paralakhemundi IIC Bibekananda Swain arrested the persons in the case No. 78/20. Police are waiting for orders from the district administration to put the arrested persons in quarantine.