Bhubaneswar: The 31st Odisha State Film Awards ceremony was held on Monday in a glittering event at the Utkal Mandap amid presence of the awardees, guests, artists and others.

Director cum producer Ghanashyam Mohapatra was felicitated with the Jaydev award on this occasion.

Similarly, Nilamadhav Panda’s ‘Kalira Atita’ got the Best film award.

Besides the award giving, the event also witnessed a number of enthralling dance performances.