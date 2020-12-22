covid tally odisha
319 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hrs Tally Rises To 3,26,915

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 319 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Tuesday. The tally rose to 3,26,915.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 35
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 15
6. Cuttack: 10
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 3
9. Ganjam: 6
10. Jagatsinghpur: 7
11. Jajpur: 11
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kalahandi: 5
14. Kandhamal: 1
15. Kendrapada: 11
16. Keonjhar: 10
17. Khurda: 23
18. Malkangiri: 3
19. Mayurbhanj: 19
20. Nawarangpur: 4
21. Nayagarh: 1
22. Nuapada: 8
23. Puri: 24
24. Rayagada: 1
25. Sambalpur: 19
26. Sundargarh: 72
27. State Pool: 5

