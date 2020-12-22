319 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hrs Tally Rises To 3,26,915

Bhubaneswar: Almost 319 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Tuesday. The tally rose to 3,26,915.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 35

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 15

6. Cuttack: 10

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 3

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 7

11. Jajpur: 11

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 5

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 11

16. Keonjhar: 10

17. Khurda: 23

18. Malkangiri: 3

19. Mayurbhanj: 19

20. Nawarangpur: 4

21. Nayagarh: 1

22. Nuapada: 8

23. Puri: 24

24. Rayagada: 1

25. Sambalpur: 19

26. Sundargarh: 72

27. State Pool: 5