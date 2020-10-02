Bhubaneswar: As many as 312 more residents of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have tested positive for COVID 19 in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the BMC today.

According to the BMC, out of the 312 positives detected today, 58 are quarantine cases, 254 are local contact cases.

With the detection of the fresh 301 cases, the total cases rose to 22,547.

A total of 329 coronavirus patients also got cured from the deadly virus taking the recovery number to 18,914

100 persons have succumbed to the disease so far.

