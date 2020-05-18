Puri: The district administration on Sunday put the IIC and 30 other staff of Kumbharpada police station under home quarantine after an arrested accused tested positive for COVID19.

Puri Superintendents of Police (SP) Uma Shankar Das informed that the IIC and 30 other staff of Kumbharpada police station have been sent on home isolation after the accused, a resident of Puri who was arrested in a robbery case on May 15, tested positive for the virus.

Covid test was conducted on him before he was forwarded to the judicial custody as per the standard protocol.

The police station and it’s compound have been sanitized, said the SP adding that probe is underway to find out the source of his possible infection. Besides, contact tracing is also going on.

According to sources new police personnel have been appointed at the police station.

This is the first instance of an accused being tested positive for the coronavirus in the State.