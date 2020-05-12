31 recovered

31 More COVID-19 Patients Recovered in Odisha; Total Recovered Cases Stand at 116

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Thirty-one more  COVID-19 patients have been  recovered in Odisha and discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of coronavirus recovered persons in the State to 116, informed the Health and Family Welfare  Department  said on Tuesday.

All the recovered persons belong to Jajpur district, it added.

 

You might also like
State

Superstar Chiranjeevi lauds lady cop from Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi special train Not to have 5 more coaches for tech reasons

State

2nd phase of Vande Bharat Mission: Three flights to arrive in Odisha from May 16

State

Bhadrak bound bus abandons couple in Nagpur: Woman delivers on roadside

1 Comment
  1. Ratala Ganesh says

    I’m living my village Rayagada

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.