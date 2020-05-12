31 More COVID-19 Patients Recovered in Odisha; Total Recovered Cases Stand at 116
Bhubaneswar: Thirty-one more COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha and discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of coronavirus recovered persons in the State to 116, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Tuesday.
All the recovered persons belong to Jajpur district, it added.
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 12, 2020
