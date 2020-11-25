Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday informed that 31 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 55 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include 8 from different quarantine centres and the rest 23 cases are local contacts.

Here is the complete list of the new Covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC: