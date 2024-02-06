30K more artists included in ‘Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana’

Bhubaneswar: As many as 30,000 more artists will be included in the ‘Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana’ of Odisha government as decided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today.

It is to be noted here that the artists and their organisations had given proposals to the 5T Chairman during his district visits to include more artists under the scheme. Later, the Chief Minister decided to include more beneficiaries under the scheme.

The ‘Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana’ is a prime scheme of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department and under this scheme, the eligible artistes are getting a monthly assistance of Rs 1,200 each.

Now the number of beneficiaries under the scheme has been increased to 80,000 from the existing 50,000. This will benefit an additional 30,000 artists in the state.

Our folk arts are the pride of our race and artists are the promoters and messengers of language, literature and culture.

With the inclusion of more artists under this scheme, many artists from different parts of Odisha will be encouraged and benefited. This will preserve, develop, and promote the art and at the same time enrich the art and culture of Odisha.

It is to be noted here that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana’ on January 15, 2018.