308 Covid positives, 1 dead in Odisha in last 24hrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports as many as 308 new Covid positive cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours said reports on Saturday said government sources.

It is worth mentioning that the active cases in Odisha have risen to 1505. Furthermore, there has been one Covid related death in Odisha, said reports.

According to reports, the Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi had written to the center for Covid vaccines on April 11, 2023. There has been a considerable rise in the number of Covid cases in Odisha, said the Health and Family Welfare Director.

The number of Covid infections in the state is increasing with each passing day. The government may decide to make wearing masks mandatory.

However, the risk of infection is low now but it might increase with the increasing infections in the Country. The Director further said that, the ICUs have not yet been used in Odisha.

But he added that, infection is spreading, awareness is under review, we are repeating the old mistakes by not wearing face masks. However keeping in mind the rise of Covid infections, the State Government may make wearing masks compulsory.

The government of Odisha may decide to make wearing masks compulsory in medical centers, health care facilities, etc. The Director further added that the existing vaccines have been exhausted.

He informed that, the vaccine came in January and were exhausted by February. He said 98 percent took the first dose, 91 percent took the first and second doses. But only 41 percent took the precaution dose but he added that this is higher than the national level percentage.