3067 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,15,676
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3067 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information and Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 2,15,676.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3067 cases have been reported today out of which 1258 are local cases while the rest 1809 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
New Positive Cases: 3067
In quarantine: 1809
Local contacts: 1258
1. Angul: 129
2. Balasore: 146
3. Bargarh: 69
4. Bhadrak: 59
5. Balangir: 78
6. Boudh: 45
7. Cuttack: 230
8. Deogarh: 15
9. Dhenkanal: 91
10. Gajapati: 21
11. Ganjam: 34
12. Jagatsinghpur: 84
13. Jajpur: 60
14. Jharsuguda: 96
15. Kalahandi: 54
16. Kandhamal: 81
17. Kendrapada: 94
18. Keonjhar: 81
19. Khurda: 555
20. Koraput: 55
21. Malkangiri: 24
22. Mayurbhanj: 143
23. Nawarangpur: 58
24. Nayagarh: 68
25. Nuapada: 85
26. Puri: 178
27. Rayagada: 41
28. Sambalpur: 98
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 62
31. State Pool: 211
New Recoveries: 4014
Cumulative Tested: 3200852
Positive: 215676