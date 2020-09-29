Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3067 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information and Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 2,15,676.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3067 cases have been reported today out of which 1258 are local cases while the rest 1809 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

New Positive Cases: 3067

In quarantine: 1809

Local contacts: 1258

1. Angul: 129

2. Balasore: 146

3. Bargarh: 69

4. Bhadrak: 59

5. Balangir: 78

6. Boudh: 45

7. Cuttack: 230

8. Deogarh: 15

9. Dhenkanal: 91

10. Gajapati: 21

11. Ganjam: 34

12. Jagatsinghpur: 84

13. Jajpur: 60

14. Jharsuguda: 96

15. Kalahandi: 54

16. Kandhamal: 81

17. Kendrapada: 94

18. Keonjhar: 81

19. Khurda: 555

20. Koraput: 55

21. Malkangiri: 24

22. Mayurbhanj: 143

23. Nawarangpur: 58

24. Nayagarh: 68

25. Nuapada: 85

26. Puri: 178

27. Rayagada: 41

28. Sambalpur: 98

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 62

31. State Pool: 211

New Recoveries: 4014

Cumulative Tested: 3200852

Positive: 215676