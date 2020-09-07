Corona recovery
Photo: IANS

3034 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar :  Another 3034 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Odisha, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals from across the state, it added.

As many as 892 Covid-19 patients have been cured from Khordha district today.  This was the highest number of recoveries reported from a district in the state today.

Other recovered persons include 242 from Mayurbhanj distrct, 168 from Bargarh, 154 from Ganjam, 150 from Cuttack, 139 from Rayagada, 97 from Baleswar, 97 from Sundargarh, 95 from Keonjhar, 83 from Sambalpur, 80 from Kendrapara, 79 from Jajapur, 79 from Koraput, 70 from Jharsuguda, 68 from Malkangiri, 58 from Puri, 57 from Jagatsinghpur, 56 from Dhenkanal, 49 from Anugul, 46 from Bolangir, 42 from Bhadrak , 40 from Kandhamal, 40 from Sonepur, 35 from Nabarangpur, 31 from Nayagarh, 26 from Gajapati, 23 from Kalahandi, 21 from Boudh, 12 from Nuapada and 5 from Deogarh .

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 99,398, the Health Dept tweeted.

Related News

Anubhav-Barsha Row: Nobody has Right to accuse anyone…

East Coast Railway takes elaborate initiatives to contain…

Aditya Dash death case: Chinmayee files complaint against…

Miscreants loot cash worth Rs 2.8 lakh from bank in…

 

You might also like
State

Anubhav-Barsha Row: Nobody has Right to accuse anyone falsely, says Barsha

State

East Coast Railway takes elaborate initiatives to contain Covid-19

State

Aditya Dash death case: Chinmayee files complaint against Bidyashree, Bismit and…

Nation

30,000 Employees eligible for VRS Scheme Proposed By SBI

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7