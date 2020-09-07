3034 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha
Bhubaneswar : Another 3034 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Odisha, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals from across the state, it added.
As many as 892 Covid-19 patients have been cured from Khordha district today. This was the highest number of recoveries reported from a district in the state today.
Other recovered persons include 242 from Mayurbhanj distrct, 168 from Bargarh, 154 from Ganjam, 150 from Cuttack, 139 from Rayagada, 97 from Baleswar, 97 from Sundargarh, 95 from Keonjhar, 83 from Sambalpur, 80 from Kendrapara, 79 from Jajapur, 79 from Koraput, 70 from Jharsuguda, 68 from Malkangiri, 58 from Puri, 57 from Jagatsinghpur, 56 from Dhenkanal, 49 from Anugul, 46 from Bolangir, 42 from Bhadrak , 40 from Kandhamal, 40 from Sonepur, 35 from Nabarangpur, 31 from Nayagarh, 26 from Gajapati, 23 from Kalahandi, 21 from Boudh, 12 from Nuapada and 5 from Deogarh .
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 99,398, the Health Dept tweeted.
