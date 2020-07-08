303 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, highest in one day so far

Bhubaneswar : As many as 303 Covid-19 patients in Odisha have recovered in the past 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday. All of them were discharged from the different COVID hospitals, it said.

The tally of cured patients in the State is the highest number of recovered patients recorded in a day, according to the latest update in the official website of the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recovery cases include 120 persons from Ganjam district, 46 from Jajpur, 28 from Khordha, 21 from Cuttack , 16 from Keonjhar, 14 from Nayagarh, nine from Nabarangpur, seven from Puri, six from Bargarh, five each from Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda & Mayurbhanj, four each from Angul & Nuapada, three each from Balasore, Kendrapara & Sambalpur and one each from Balangir, Jagatsinghpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

The total recovered case of Odisha now stand at 7006, tweeted the State Health Department.