302 gms of brown sugar seized in Mayurbhanj, one arrested

Mayurbhanj: On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF, Bhubaneswar with the help of Mayurbhanj district police. The raid was conducted at Tato Biunria under Karanjia Police Station jurisdiction in Mayurbhanj.

According to reports, on the intervening night of Wednesday and the wee hours of Thursday

there was a raid against illegal dealing or possession of Narcotic Drugs and apprehended one drug peddler identified as Khirasindhu Samal or Biunria under Karanjia police station in Mayurbhanj.

It is further worth mentioning that during search contraband brown sugar (Heroin) weighing 302 gram and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession. The

accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials.

Due to this very reason the accused person has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court of Addl. District Judge cum Spl. Judge, Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district. In this connection STF PS Case No.09 dated 22.02.2024 U/s 21(c)/29 of NDPS Act 1985 was registered. Investigation is underway in this matter of brown sugar seized in Mayurbhanj.

According to reports, the accused was earlier booked in Excise PR Case No. 09/2022 where

contraband brown sugar was seized from his possession.

Special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 75 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 120 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, Opium 3 kg 630 gram and arrested more than 187 drug dealers/peddlers. STF also destroyed 39 kg seized Brown Sugar in the last year.