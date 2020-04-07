Bikes seized during lockdown
Bikes seized during lock down

District Collector Supervises Enforcement, 302 Bikes Seized For Violating Covid-19 Lock Down In Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau
Jajpur: Jajpur District administration took strict action against lock down violators and seized 302 bikes throughout the district.  Jajpur District Collector, Ranjan Kumar Das along with other district officials took to the streets for enforcement  of the lock down protocols.

Earlier Jajpur District Administration had  asked people to walk or use bicycle while going to market for essential commodities . But many people violated the simple instructions and used bike to market.

The bikes of the violators were seized by the district administration. Several case of lock down protocol violations were reported throughout Jajpur district.
The district administration is taking strict measures in order to contain spread of the deadly coronavirus. People are advised to used social distancing when outside their homes and not create unnecessary crowding in public places.

 

