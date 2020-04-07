Jajpur: Jajpur District administration took strict action against lock down violators and seized 302 bikes throughout the district. Jajpur District Collector, Ranjan Kumar Das along with other district officials took to the streets for enforcement of the lock down protocols.

Earlier Jajpur District Administration had asked people to walk or use bicycle while going to market for essential commodities . But many people violated the simple instructions and used bike to market.

The bikes of the violators were seized by the district administration. Several case of lock down protocol violations were reported throughout Jajpur district.