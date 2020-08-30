Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 3014 new COVID19 positives cases in last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government today.

According to the I& PR department, out the total 3014 COVID19 positives, 1868 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 1146 are local contacts.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 25

2. Balasore: 138

3. Bargarh: 124

4. Bhadrak: 40

5. Balangir: 35

6. Cuttack: 337

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 49

9. Gajapati: 9

10. Ganjam: 216

11. Jagatsinghpur: 66

12. Jajpur: 38

13. Jharsuguda: 45

14. Kalahandi: 40

15. Kandhamal: 60

16. Kendrapada: 44

17. Keonjhar: 68

18. Khurda: 684

19. Koraput: 120

20. Malkangiri: 49

21. Mayurbhanj: 292

22. Nawarangpur: 38

23. Nayagarh: 29

24. Nuapada: 7

25. Puri: 118

26. Rayagada: 104

27. Sambalpur: 102

28. Sonepur: 44

29. Sundargarh: 91