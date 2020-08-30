Coronavirus Odisha Update Today
3014 Covid Positive In Odisha, Tally Crosses 1 Lakh Mark In The State

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 3014 new COVID19 positives cases in last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government today. 

According to the I& PR department, out the total 3014 COVID19 positives, 1868 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 1146 are local contacts.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 25
2. Balasore: 138
3. Bargarh: 124
4. Bhadrak: 40
5. Balangir: 35
6. Cuttack: 337
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 49
9. Gajapati: 9
10. Ganjam: 216
11. Jagatsinghpur: 66
12. Jajpur: 38
13. Jharsuguda: 45
14. Kalahandi: 40
15. Kandhamal: 60
16. Kendrapada: 44
17. Keonjhar: 68
18. Khurda: 684
19. Koraput: 120
20. Malkangiri: 49
21. Mayurbhanj: 292
22. Nawarangpur: 38
23. Nayagarh: 29
24. Nuapada: 7
25. Puri: 118
26. Rayagada: 104
27. Sambalpur: 102
28. Sonepur: 44
29. Sundargarh: 91

