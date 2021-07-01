3000 liters of illicit country liquor destroyed in Odisha

Rayagada: Police personnel of Chandili Police Station along with Excise department officials conducted raids on Thursday in few villages of Rayagada district against illicit liquor production and transaction, intimated DIG South Western Range Koraput Odisha.

As per reports, based on reliable information, the police personnel of Chandili Police station and Excise officials conducted raids in villages including Mukundpur, Maligaon and Pindapadar and seized 3000 liters of illicit country liquor as well as items to prepare country liquor.

The huge cache of illicit liquors was destroyed by the Police and Excise officials.