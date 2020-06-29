30 youths nabbed in Odisha’s Berhampur for playing Cricket in Shutdown

Berhampur: As many as thirty youths were nabbed by Ganjam district administration for playing cricket in open ground during shut down. They were warned and released after furnishing undertakings.

Keeping the increasing number of Covid positive cases in Ganjam district, administration has imposed shutdown for four days. However, a group of boys openly flouted the shutdown norms and played cricket at the playground of Khallikote University in Ankuli area.

After knowing about it Ganjam Sub Collector conducted a raid and nabbed more than 30 youths when they were playing cricket.

While their mobile phones were seized later they were released after furnishing undertakings not to repeat the same.