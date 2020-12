Ganjam: Huge cache of ganja has been seized from a house in a joint raid conducted by Patapur police and Excise department at Krushnapur village in Ganjam district of Odisha.

According to reports, the estimated cost of the ganja will be around 3 crores weighing a total of around 30 quintals.

It is noteworthy that all the members of the family are absconding. The police has launched a further probe into the matter.