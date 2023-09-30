30 people injured after private bus veers off in Odisha’s Gajapati district

Gajapati: At least 30 people were injured after a private bus veered off near Ekrikupa village under the Mohana police station in Gajapati district on Friday night.

The accident involved a passenger bus named RB Coach, which was en route from Brahmapur to Indravati when it veered off the road.

The preliminary investigation points to mechanical failure as the likely cause of the accident, resulting in the bus losing control and tumbling to the side of the road.

The bus driver stated that the accident occurred due to a steering lock malfunction.

After receiving the information about the accident, the Mohana police and fire bridage swiftly arrived at the scene and sent the passengers to their destination in another vehicle.

