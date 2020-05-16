30 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Odisha; Now 538 active cases

30 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Odisha; Now 538 active cases

Bhubaneswar: Thirty more patients have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from the hospitals in Odisha, informed Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra on Saturday.

With this, the state is now left with 538 active COVID-19 cases.

To date, as many as 737 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state among which three persons have lost their lives while 196 patients have recovered from the deadly disease.