Khordha hotspot district in odisha covid 19
Photo : AFEW International

30 more COVID19 patients recover in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare department on Tuesday informed that 30  more COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from the COVID hospitals. 

The Health Department in a Twitter post informed that 30  more COVID19 patients from five districts have recovered from the deadly virus. 

Out of 30 , 20 are from Ganjam district while 5 are from Kendrapara district. 

The rest five are from Balasore, (2), Bhadrak (2) and Nayagarh (1) districts.

With the recovery of the fresh 30 patients, the total recovered cases of the State now stand at 307. 

You might also like
State

Odisha govt to bear cost of Odia migrants’ train tickets

State

MHA issues revised SOP on movement of stranded workers by trains; check details

State

1 More COVID19 Death Reported From Odisha, Toll Rises To 5 In The State

State

Odisha reports biggest single-day spike of 102 COVID cases

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.