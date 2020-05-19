Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare department on Tuesday informed that 30 more COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from the COVID hospitals.

The Health Department in a Twitter post informed that 30 more COVID19 patients from five districts have recovered from the deadly virus.

Out of 30 , 20 are from Ganjam district while 5 are from Kendrapara district.

The rest five are from Balasore, (2), Bhadrak (2) and Nayagarh (1) districts.

With the recovery of the fresh 30 patients, the total recovered cases of the State now stand at 307.