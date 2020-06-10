30 lakh watch Amit Shah’s ‘Odisha Jan Samvad’ virtual rally

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The BJP continued its virtual campaign across the country with party leaders addressing the people in different parts of the country, highlighting the achievements of the Central government in the past one year.

The virtual campaign across the country was launched by Union Home minister Amit Shah as ‘Jan Samvad’ rally for Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal. Nearly 30 lakh people are reported to have watched the programme.

Addressing the ‘Odisha Jan Samvad’ rally through video conferencing, Shah said, “Now is the time to make Odisha an impregnable stronghold of BJP. It is the spiritual centre of India, it must be a developed state. We need to create such a situation that no brother of Odisha should go to other states for employment. Only the BJP government can do this work.”

Shah addressed the people of Odisha through a virtual rally on June 8. The rally was witnessed by a record number of people on various social media platforms and TV channels.

BJP state unit president Sameer Mohanty told IANS, “This rally was witnessed by 29,58,635 people, which is a record for Odisha. Preparations were on at the state level for 10 days. Arrangements were made for watching the speech of Home Minister Amit Shah on 364 booths across the state as well as 1,004 mandals and 6,798 Shakti Kendras.”

Besides telecasting the Home minister’s public rally on five major TV channels of the state, it was also made available on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

According to the Odisha BJP, nearly 20,22,700 people watched the event on Facebook on which 83,905 likes were received and 9,574 shared the Jan Samvad programme.

As many as 7,79,300 people watched the event on different Twitter handles, 8194 liked it and 296 people retweeted with comment while 15,6635 people watched the event on YouTube.