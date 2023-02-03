30 injured in Hyva-Bus collision in Odisha

Karanjia: A severe road accident has taken place near National Highway 220 Hyva-Bus collision Bamnasal under Karanjia police station in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The accident took place when the Kalyan bus was coming from Hatibari to Karanjia. More than 30 people were injured in the collision between the bus and the truck.

According to reports, Karanjia police and rescue personnel have reached the accident site and are continuing the rescue operation.

The injured have been admitted to Karanjia Hospital. Further details awaited.